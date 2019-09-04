Join our adventurers as Night at the Museum returns



An immersive after-hours theatrical experience for families





Wednesday 4 September 2019

The family-friendly, sell-out event Night at the Museum will again bring Auckland War Memorial Museum to life. Across six nights, over the October school holidays, this unique after-hours experience will excite and intrigue kids and parents alike as the Museum’s galleries come alive in this large-scale performance event.

Themed around the new Voyage to Aotearoa: Tupaia and the Endeavour exhibition, visitors use a map to navigate their surroundings at the Museum, as they experience various aspects of life onboard a ship in the 18th century and meet many characters on their journey.

Ahoy ye families! Join our adventurers and suffer a sailor’s life on-board the Endeavour, as we navigate the southern oceans. It’s going to be all hands-on deck as you learn how to behave in His Majesty’s Royal Navy – avoid the dreaded cat o’ nine tails and sample some questionable 18th century naval food.

Bring a torch to help you find your way, dress up and get friends and whānau excited to wander the Museum by night-light at Night at the Museum: Land Lubbers to Scurvy Dogs*. Explore the darkened galleries at your own pace and come face-to-face with a multitude of quirky characters with secrets to share! Who knows who you might meet?

Each evening, a host of sailors will school young explorers in the ways of 18th century seafaring – who must try and avoid punishment by the dreaded cat o’ nine tails. Thomas the ship’s cook will share a sailor’s very different experience of food, some rather unappealing. An old salty seadog will tell tales of sea monsters and fantastical beings from the high-seas; Waimiria, a kuia, and a Tahitian vahine are curious about these strange visitors to their lands. These and more are just some of the characters visitors can meet at this Night at the Museum - an evening of lively adventure for the whole family.

Auckland Museum Director of Public Experience Tim Hart says, “Auckland Museum is proud to offer these unique interactive experiences when our galleries come alive with stories and activities amongst our taonga at night. Our Night at the Museum evenings create an atmosphere of learning and fun for all Auckland families.”

This fun night-time adventure often sells out, so visitors should not wait to get tickets for this unique, immersive event. Tickets are on sale now from aucklandmuseum.com and includes access to our new exhibition Voyage to Aotearoa: Tupaia and the Endeavour.

On Tuesday 1, Wednesday 2, Thursday 3, Sunday 6, Friday 11 and Sunday 13 October, the Museum doors will open for this unique free-roaming family programme, from 6pm.

*(By the way, a landlubber is someone unused to being onboard a ship and a Scurvy Dog is an individual who has spent probably too much time at sea!)

ENDS





© Scoop Media