Stratford District Youth Council presents... A SCARY NIGHT

Roll up, roll up, to the greatest show of lost souls!

Stratford District Youth Council presents... A SCARY NIGHT: CARNIVAL

It's a twisted dream to make you scream! One night only, Saturday 28 September!

Are you brave enough to have a tour through the Taranaki Pioneer Village at night with all the spooks in sight?

“Tickets are limited and sold out in 2018, so get in quick!” said Stratford District Council Community Development Officer Peter Boyd.

General Admission tickets are $25 and Student ID discounted tickets are $15.

The event is R16, no ID no Entry. It’s not suitable for pregnant women, people with limited mobility (i.e. wheelchair), heart problems, epilepsy or other medical conditions. Intoxicated or drug induced people will be refused entry.

For full terms of entry and to purchase tickets, visit: ascarynightcarnival.eventbrite.co.nz

A Scary Night: Carnival is an immersive theatre style experience that takes you into the nightmare that is the crazy circus ringleader and his village of creepy carnival characters.

“It's all designed to get your heart pumping and to leave you looking over your shoulder at every turn. Volunteers that have had a sneak peek of the event details are thrilled about how creepy the night will be,” said Mr Boyd.

“The entertainment begins from the moment you step on the bus at the War Memorial Centre carpark in Stratford and takes roughly an hour of thrills and chills before you return,” said Mr Boyd.

Follow www.facebook.com/StratfordDistrictYouthCouncil for more information and announcements.



ends

© Scoop Media

