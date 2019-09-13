Final Pro Tour trip for Tasman-hopping Kiwi karters

It’s the final trip across the Tasman this weekend for the resident Kiwis who have been contesting Australia’s Rotax Pro Tour this year, with recent Australian Karting Championship final round class winner Jackson Rooney from Palmerston North spear-heading a seven-strong group.

Fellow Manawatu driver Fraser Hart claimed his second Rotax DD2 Masters class win in a row at the penultimate round of Australia’s 2019 Rotax Pro Tour series Warwick in rural Queensland last month. So he will be looking for wins number three and four at this weekend’s double-header round at Albury on the Victorian side of the VIC/NSW border.

Joining Rooney and Fraser Hart at the meeting is fellow Palmerston North-ite Brendon Hart (Rotax Max Heavy), Hamilton brothers Clay (Junior Max) and Fynn Osborne (Rotax 125 Light), top female driver Rianna O’Meara-Hunt (Rotax 125 Light) from Wellington and Bond Roby (Rotax DD2) from Auckland.

As well as racing against some of the best Rotax category karters in the Southern Hemisphere the seven Kiwis will also get the chance at this weekend’s meeting to honour the legacy of the late Jason Richards, the Nelson-born V8 Supercar driver who died of cancer in 2011.

Richards was an NZ Kart champion before his move to cars and returned for appearances in the Rotax Pro Tour in the years before his death. Each year since then his memory is honoured by a gala dinner at the final round.

