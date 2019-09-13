Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZTrio Makes a Big Impact with Upcoming Concerts

Friday, 13 September 2019, 11:36 am
Press Release: NZTrio


After an already busy 2019 which has seen NZTrio tour the country with the Tectonic Shift programme and their Matariki programme Toru Whā, Ka Rewa a Matariki - Three Four, The Rise of Matariki, the trio now bring Tectonic Impact to Matakana, Auckland and Blenheim from 11 October.

“Wonderful extremes of classical lyricism with raw power proved once again that NZTrio truly delivers contemporary artistic virtuosity.” – Radio 13

NZTrio’s 2019 Tectonic series features intense and intimate inspection of the fundamental forces that shape environments and communities: Aotearoa’s fraught relationship with the United Kingdom, and the struggle between Cold War superpowers Russia and America.

In this episode, Tectonic Impact, the first half compares and contrasts the very English sounds of Frank Bridge’s parlour music and UK’s shining star Rebecca Clarke, colliding them with NZTrio’s latest commission from Martin Lodge which responds to the evolving Māori-Pakeha relationship, and a time-twisting earlier commission from kiwi composing colossus, Ross Harris. The second half delivers a battle between Russia’s aching angst and America’s swing and swagger, with Schnittke in one corner and Schnyder in the other. This programme packs a punch.


DATES AND BOOKING DETAILS:
NZTrio: Tectonic Impact
Matakana – October 11 at Sculptureum, 7PM - Tickets on Eventfinda
Auckland - October 13 at Auckland Art Gallery, 6PM - Tickets on Eventfinda
Blenheim - October 15 at ASB Theatre Marlborough, 7PM - Tickets on Ticketek

Website: www.nztrio.com/event-directory/
Facebook: facebook.com/nztrio
Twitter: twitter.com/nztrio (@nztrio)
Instagram: NZTrio


