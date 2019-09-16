Results: 2019 New Zealand Road Race Championships



A typical Auckland day greeted over 370 competitors for the 2019 New Zealand Road Race Championships at Bruce Pulman Park, with scattered showers giving way to bright sunshine throughout the day.

The race walks began the Championship competition with Lyndon Hohaia (Auckland) claiming the Senior Men’s 20km title in 2:04:08 and Laura Langley (Hawkes Bay-Gisborne) crossing in 1:53:27 to take first place in the Senior Women 20km race walk, followed by Corinne Smith (Whangarei) in 2:06:02, and Sarah-Amy Rhind (Auckland) in 2:27:27. Wellington’s Daniel du Toit, gold medallist in the U18 Men 5km race walk at the Oceania Area Championships in June, was first in the U20 Men 10km race walk crossing the line in 48:47 followed by Alexander Brown (Otago) in 55:17.

It was a New Zealand Championship double for U16 Boys NZ Cross Country Champion Joseph Morgan (Hamilton) who crossed first in the U16 Boys 4km road race in 12:38. Bella Earl from Whangarei, who is coached by former Athletics New Zealand President Ian Babe, also continued her winning form from the NZ Cross Country Championships crossing first in the U16 Girls NZ 4km road race in 14:25.

NZ U20 Women Cross Country champion Kirstie Rae (Wellington) who placed 17th in the U20 division at the World Cross Country Championships in Denmark earlier this year, was first in the NZ U20 Women’s 5km road race. Toby Gualter, who was second in the national half marathon championship earlier this month, also added the U20 Men road title to his Cross Country crown. Andres Hernandez (Manawatu/Whanganui) successfully defended his 2018 U18 Men road race title, winning the 6km race in 18:36.

In the Senior Men 10km road race Michael Voss (Rotorua) held off Aaron Pulford (Thames) for the first few laps before Aaron took the lead and pulled away in the second to last lap, powering through the final 2km lap to secure his first NZ Road Race Championship title in 30:15. Michael Voss finished in second in 30:34 and Daniel Balchin (Canterbury) in 31:02.

Mel Aitken (Otago) who represented New Zealand at the World Trail Running Championships in June this year, competed in both the Masters Women 5km and the Senior Women’s 10km, placing 3rd and 4th respectively.



• Event photos available here. Photo credit: Michael Dawson. Please get in touch with any specific athlete photo requests.

• Summary results below, full results available here



Road Running

Senior Men - 10km

1. Aaron Pulford (Waikato Bay of Plenty) 30:15

2. Michael Voss (Waikato Bay of Plenty) 30:34

3. Daniel Balchin (Canterbury) 31:02



Masters Men 10km

1. Jonny Mckee (Waikato Bay of Plenty) 33:05

2. Nick Moore (Auckland) 33:10

3. Mark Paterson (Auckland) 33:15

U20 Men – 8km

1. Toby Gualter (Wellington) 25:30

2. David Moore (Auckland) 25:56

3. Thomas Strawbridge (Wellington) 26:10

U18 Men – 6km

1. Andres Hernandez (Manawatu/Whanganui) 18:36

2. Zane Powell (Auckland) 18:52

3. Maximillian Yanzick (Canterbury) 18:56

U16 Boys - 4km

1. Joseph Morgan (Hamilton) 12:38

2. Luke Clements (Auckland) 12:43

3. Christian De Vaal (Auckland) 12:44

U14 Boys - 3km

1. James Trathen (Pakuranga Athletic Club, Auckland) 9:59

2. Finlay Smith (Pakuranga Athletic Club, Auckland) 10:04

3. Jack Snedden (Oratia Running Club, Auckland) 10:08

Senior Women - 10km

1. Katrina Andrew (Auckland) 36:45

2. Melissa Black (Wellington) 38:07

3. Jess Kikstra (Wellington) 38:41



Masters Women - 5km

1. Sally Gibbs (Waikato Bay of Plenty) 17:56

2. Mel Stevens (Wellington) 18:18

3. Mel Aitken (Wellington) 18:22



U20 Women - 5km

1. Kirstie Rae (Wellington) 17:45

2. Georgia Mitchell (Otago) 19:43

3. Elliette O'Brien (Auckland) 19:52

U18 Women - 5km

1. Isabella Richardson (Auckland) 18:06

2. Maali Kyle-Ford (Wellington) 18:15

3. Penelope Salmon (Auckland) 18:18

U16 Girls - 4km

1. Bella Earl (Northland) 14:25

2. Arlo Farquhar (Auckland) 15:01

3. Siobhan Balle (Auckland) 15:04

U14 Girls - 3km

1. Sophie Robb (Papakura Athletic and Harrier Club, Auckland) 10:29

2. Eryn Westlake (Oratia Running Club, Auckland) 10:49

3. Sascha Letica (Takapuna Amateur Athletic & Harrier, Auckland) 10:57

Race Walks

Senior Men - 20km

1. Lyndon Hohaia (Auckland) 2:04:09



Masters Men - 10km

1. David Smyth (International) 1:00:19

U20 Men - 10km

1. Daniel Du Toit (Wellington) 48:48

2. Alexander Brown (Otago) 55:18



U18 Men - 5km

1. Ryan Jones (Hawkes Bay-Gisborne) 28:59



U14 Boys - 3km

1. Quinn Gardiner-Hall (Auckland) 19:36

2. Kadin Nogaj (Tauranga) 21:13

3. Richie Trathen (Auckland) 22:03



Senior Women - 20km

1. Laura Langley (Hawkes Bay-Gisborne) 1:53:28

2. Corinne Smith (Whangarei) 2:06:03

3. Sarah-Amy Rhind (Auckland) 2:27:28

Masters Women – 10km

1. Shirley Barber (Auckland) 1:31:39



U18 Women - 5km

1. Antonia Martin (Auckland) 30:10

2. Courtney Hillyer (Canterbury) 31:17



U16 Girls - 5km

1. Sylvia McDougall (Auckland) 37:52



U14 Girls - 3km

1. Molly O'Reilly (Canterbury) 18:50

2. Sarah Du Toit (Wellington) 21:04

