Tom Segura heads to New Zealand

AUCKLAND, NZ (Sep 20, 2019) – Best known for his three Netflix specials, “Disgraceful” (2018), “Mostly Stories” (2016), and “Completely Normal” (2014), actor, comedian and writer TOM SEGURA is becoming one of the biggest names in the comedy business. Currently performing to sold out audiences on his 100-city tour, Segura has today announced he will be bringing the Take It Down (Under) Tour to Auckland’s Bruce Mason Centre on January 25.

Tickets for all shows go on sale 11am, September 24.

My Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the exclusive pre-sale beginning 10am Monday, September 23.

For complete tour, ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz.

Segura recently broke through with a big role in the Paramount Pictures feature film “INSTANT FAMILY” opposite Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne. He can be seen in the upcoming STX FILM “COUNTDOWN” opposite Elizabeth Leil. Segura’s television credits include “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, “Conan”, “Workaholics”, “Happy Endings”, “The Late Late Show”, “Comedy Central Presents: Tom Segura”, “Mash Up”, and “How To Be A Grown Up”.

Paste Magazine described him as, “...having a natural and capable storytelling ability, one that lifts his narratives out of average anecdote fare and plants them firmly in hilarious ground.” Additionally, his hit Podcast “Your Mom’s House” which he co-hosts with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, has rapidly grown to one of the biggest comedy podcasts today.

Segura has an increasing social media following (@seguratom on Instagram) and also regularly appears on radio shows like the “Bennington Show” and some of the most downloaded podcasts in the world of comedy such as “The Joe Rogan Experience” and “WTF With Marc Maron” among others. His fourth hour-long stand up album “Mostly Stories” sat atop the iTunes and Billboard Comedy charts for consecutive weeks and his first two albums “Thrilled” and “White Girls with Cornrows” debuted at #1 and continue to play heavily on satellite radio and streaming music platforms.

Don't miss Tom Segura in New Zealand this January!

