Fed Cup Women’s World Cup of Tennis Announced For Wellington

Wellington will play host to six days of international tennis this February, with Tennis NZ today announcing a Fed Cup international teams event to take place in the city. Ten national teams from the Asia-Oceania region, including New Zealand will take part in the event from 3-8 February 2020 at the Renouf Tennis Centre.

New Zealand last hosted a Fed Cup competition in 2007 and the re-introduction of international women’s teams tennis is part of a drive by Tennis NZ to promote women’s and girl’s involvement in tennis at all levels. “We are excited to be hosting the Fed Cup here in New Zealand once again. Having our best female players in action at home, competing under the silver fern is incredibly important to the growth and development of our sport.” Said Julie Paterson, Tennis NZ CEO. As well as hosting the Fed Cup event, Tennis NZ has planned several initiatives aimed at increasing the numbers of female players, coaches and leaders in tennis.

The Fed Cup, known as the World Cup of Tennis features national women’s sides of four players, playing ties of two singles and one doubles match each day. The structure of the competition sees several zonal qualification groups taking place around the world and culminates in a global finals week in Budapest.

The Fed Cup event is supported by Wellington City Council and Renouf Tennis Centre operators Tennis Central. “We’re extremely grateful to our event partners in Wellington for their support, we hope the local community will embrace the chance to watch international tennis on their doorstep, and back our Kiwi team in action.” Said Tennis NZ Commercial Manager, Gareth Archer.

The event is part of a bumper summer of tennis, with the marquee ASB Classic event supported by ITF World Tennis Tour Professional events in Hamilton & Te Anau, in addition to the Fed Cup in Wellington. Including the Australian Open in Melbourne there will be seven weeks of continuous international tennis from 31 December through until 16 February.

Further details regarding schedules of play, ticketing and TV Broadcast will be announced soon.

Event Details:

Name: Fed Cup World Cup of Tennis Asia/Oceania Group II

Dates: 3-8 February 2020

Venue: Renouf Tennis Centre, Wellington

Competitors: 10 National Teams from Asia/Oceania Region, including New Zealand. Teams consist of four players + non-playing captain.

Format: Each team will play one tie per day, consisting of two singles and one doubles match. The final day will consist of ranked play-offs with the top two sides playing off for qualification into the next stage of the competition.

New Zealand Fed Cup Team 2019: Paige Hourigan, Emily Fanning, Valentina Ivanov, Erin Routliffe. Captain – Sacha Hughes.





© Scoop Media

