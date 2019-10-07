Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Spark Sport has second highest concurrent streams for match

Monday, 7 October 2019, 8:46 am
Press Release: Spark Sport

Media Release

Sunday 6 October 2019

Spark Sport has second highest concurrent streams for All Blacks vs Namibia match

Spark Sport is pleased to confirm that the All Blacks vs Namibia match streamed successfully with concurrent streams peaking at the second highest since the All Blacks vs Springboks match.

Spark Sport is happy with how things worked throughout the match with the vast majority of Spark Sport customers having a great viewing experience. The streaming service worked well across devices and the content delivery network (CDN) servers delivering the coverage to New Zealanders operated well within their capacity. Spark’s broadband network performed well, as did the networks of other broadband providers.

For the volume of people viewing the match our care teams helped a modest number of customers who for a range of reasons had challenges streaming. To help these customers we have deployed some additional care measures to help ensure they have a better Rugby World Cup viewing experience. Customers with any issues are encouraged to get in touch via help.sparksport.co.nz so we can help get them sorted.

