Wellington United Announce Coaching Appointments for 2020



Monday 7 October 2019

Wellington United are pleased to announce the appointments of Guillermo Schiltenwolf to the role of Men's Premier Coach and Head of Youth Development and Maika Ruyter-Hooley as Women's head coach.

Guillermo, who has just completed the first part of his FFA \ AFC A licence course, has been the very successful head coach of our Women's team for the previous nine seasons, winning the league three out of the last four seasons and establishing a viable pathway for women at Wellington United which has seen several players earn International recognition and achieve scholarships to the USA. Guillermo has also had experience coaching internationally with Samoa and was the assistant coach when Wellington Olympic won the Men's Central League in 2016.

Maika Ruyter-Hooley has been in charge of the Sapphires for the past two seasons and heavily involved in Wellington United's youth development within the women's pathway. A former professional player she made 57 appearances for Melbourne Victory in the Australian W-League and 11 for the Diamonds in their initial title winning season in 2016 before moving into coaching.

Guillermo says after nine years in the Women's head coach role it's time for a change. The opportunity to create a pathway on the men's side of the club and get the club back to the position it deserves to be in is exciting.

Maika say she is grateful to the club for the opportunity to coach the Diamonds. "It is an exciting time at the club with such a great group of players and I am looking forward to working with them next season"

Wellington United Chairman, Dave Richardson, said "It’s fantastic to be able to appoint two coaches who have been with the club for some time already. Guille has been a highly successful coach and we are looking forward to seeing him continue to build on that success as he moves into the senior Men's role with the club. His youth development focus has been a real success story for us and having him maintain involvement with the Women's pathway while also developing the Men's side promises to be very exciting.

Maika has been a key part of the Women's pathway both as a player and a coach and we are lucky to be able to appoint someone from within the club with both her professional playing experience and coaching skill. Her successes with the reserves side as well as her passion for youth development makes her the logical successor to take over the W-League role. We look forward to her continuing their winning ways while also bringing her own fresh approach to the role.

Guillermo will be assisted by Gonzalo Amado and will have Carlos Junca as his fitness coach.

Wellington United will compete in the Men's Capital Premier Division and the Women's W-League in the 2020 season.

Anyone interested in playing please contact Guillermo (guilleschiltenwolf@hotmail.com) for the Men and Maika for the Women (mruyterhooley@gmail.com)

Pre-Season training will start in January 2020

