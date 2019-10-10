Applications open for trip of a lifetime to Antarctica

10 October 2019



Kayacking Antarctica. Image. Antarctic Heritage Trust



Antarctic Heritage Trust is providing an opportunity of a lifetime in March 2020 for a group of young explorers from New Zealand to participate in the Inspiring Explorers’ Expedition to the Antarctic Peninsula.

In a new partnership with Quark Expeditions, the team will experience a voyage to the South Shetland Islands and the Antarctic Peninsula, which they will explore by kayaking and on foot.

There are up to five places open for young New Zealanders aged between 18-30 to apply. The Trust’s Inspiring Explorers’ Expeditions provide an opportunity for young people to experience and challenge themselves in the world’s polar regions and to connect them with the spirit of exploration.

Antarctic Heritage Trust Executive Director Nigel Watson says the Trust wants to grow and empower the Shackletons and Hillarys of the future – young people who will draw on inspiration from the great Antarctic explorers of the past to drive positive change to meet the challenges of our changing world.

This trip will offer people a chance to push themselves, to connect with experts, and learn about the history, science, wildlife, environment and legacy of exploration in Antarctica as well as Antarctica’s importance to the world. Participants will discover the spirit of exploration in the world’s most extreme environment and experience the spirit of the early polar explorers; a remarkable legacy the Trust cares for on behalf of humanity.

Nigel Watson says anyone who applies needs to be open-minded and curious.

“All of our Inspiring Explorers’ programme participants need to be prepared to step out of their comfort zone, take positive risks and share their often life-changing stories to inspire others.”

This transformational aspect of polar travel is echoed by Andrew White, President of Quark Expeditions.

“No one returns from the Antarctic unchanged in some way. Stepping out of your comfort zone is something I’ve valued since my very first polar expedition. It’s an honor to work with the Antarctic Heritage Trust as Expedition Partner for the 2020 Inspiring Explorers Expedition to the Antarctic Peninsula.

“Part of our Polar Promise sustainability framework is to leverage the transformational power of the polar regions to do good; this is so strongly aligned with the Trust’s mission to engage young people with the spirit of exploration that the partnership seemed like a win/win from the outset. The whole Quark Expeditions team is excited to welcome this group onboard and to contribute to inspiring them as Young Explorers.”

The expedition will take place from 6 March to 20 March 2020. The team will depart from Argentina where they will embark on the voyage south to the Peninsula.

This expedition follows the success of the Trust’s previous Inspiring Explorers’ Expeditions, including the 2019 expedition to the Antarctic Peninsula, an ascent of Mt Scott on the Antarctic Peninsula and crossings of the Greenland ice cap and South Georgia Island.

People can apply through the Trust’s website at nzaht.org and applications close Monday 28 October 2019.

