KOTA The Friend Will Bring His 'FOTO' Tour To New Zealand

Illusive Presents and Frontier Touring are thrilled to announce that Brooklyn-bred, Manhattan-based MC KOTA The Friend will bring his FOTO Tour to New Zealand in February 2020. The latest flamespitter in a long lineage of MCs, KOTA will perform his debut headline show in Auckland, in celebration of his latest release FOTO (out now through Flight Boys).

FOTO marks the fourth project and debut album from multi-instrumentalist, producer and rapper KOTA The Friend. Each track embodies KOTA’s calm nature and veteran flow accentuated with a stunningly smooth soundscape. The 19-track album echoes the strong jazz, soul and hip-hop influences from KOTA’s youth growing up in the infamous 90s. The mellow vibes from each song are matched with lyrical heat; from breezy ‘Bagels (Feat. Lizzy Ashliegh)’, bar heavy ‘KOALA’, light bangers ‘Hollywood’, ‘Backyard’ to jewel ‘Solar Return (Feat. Saba)’. The reflective project showcases the pages of KOTA’s life acting as a conceptual photo album.

‘Accentuated with gorgeous, mellow soundscapes, largely produced by Kota himself, the 19-song work is an absolutely gorgeous collection of lush, honest, upper echelon hip-hop that deserves to be slowly sipped and savoured.’ – Exclaim

‘The project showcases significant influence from jazz, neo-soul, and R&B, while featuring Kota’s arsenal of flows and his undeniably captivating tone and style.’ – Ones To Watch



FOTO follows from KOTA’s three EP’s; Palm Tree Liquor (2016), Paloma Beach (2017) and Anything (2018) which all delivered a string of impressive singles including ‘Smile’, ‘Myrtle’, ‘Colorado’ and ‘HER’ parts ‘1’, ‘2’ and ‘3’. With previous projects wading through the fog of depression, FOTO presents an emerged artist who’s achieved mental clarity.

KOTA’s musical talent was evident at a young age. Classically trained on the trumpet and self-taught on the guitar, piano and bass, he progressed to produce his own music as well as videos from delving into the world of cinematography. Creating his own series ‘Lyrics To Go’ KOTA’s commanding yet relaxed tone is met with insanely intimate visuals with lyrics from his rap displayed at the bottom.

An altruistic artist oozing organic, cool charisma, KOTA The Friend’s debut headline shows in February are not to be missed! Experience first -hand the natural energy KOTA brings to the stage with his jazz and soul-rooted stylings.

