Wolfmother, Ladi6 & Valkyrie at Bay of Islands Festival

Wolfmother, Ladi6 & Valkyrie Added to Bay of Islands Music Festival Line-up

SATURDAY 25 – SUNDAY 26 JANUARY 2020

The Bay of Islands Music Festival has completed its epic 2-day line-up with the addition of WOLFMOTHER, LADI6 and VALKYRIE.

Led by vocalist/guitarist Andrew Stockdale, WOLFMOTHER has amassed an international fan base, playing to sell-out crowds around the world, and delivering show-stealing sets at major festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, Reading, Rock in Rio, Download and more. The multi-platinum and award-winning bands’ hits include Joker & The Thief, Woman, New Moon Rising and Victorious. They return to NZ for the first time in three years.

LADI6 is New Zealand's premier female vocalist MC. She is renowned for her enigmatic, unique live performances and sublime soulful vocals. She has cemented herself as the Queen of hip hop, soul and RnB in the New Zealand music scene with multiple awards and is in hot demand for festivals so we are excited to finally bring LADI6 and her band to the fest.

Pop rock 3-piece, VALKYRIE hail from South Auckland. Powerful anthems, heartfelt melodies and upbeat jams such as Runaway Child, My Way and Closer. Prepare for their unique sense of fashion and styling inspired from ancient cultures, there is no other band like Valkyrie!

They join an already star-studded festival that includes SHAGGY, SHIHAD, TOOTS & THE MAYTALS, THE BLACK SEEDS, BLINDSPOTT, MEL PARSONS, LATINAOTEAROA and OTIUM.

The Bay of Islands Music Festival will be delivering 2 days of incredible music, set in the stunning location of Waitangi, Bay of Islands.

Tickets are on sale now and are selling fast. Book today at eventfinda.co.nz

More info at www.BOImusicfestival.com



JACMAN ENTERTAINMENT presents

THE BAY OF ISLANDS MUSIC FESTIVAL

DAY ONE / SATURDAY 25 JANUARY

SHAGGY, TOOTS & THE MAYTALS, THE BLACK SEEDS, LADI6, OTIUM, DJ BIG G

DAY TWO / SUNDAY 26 JANUARY

SHIHAD, WOLFMOTHER, BLINDSPOTT, MEL PARSONS, VALKYRIE, LATINAOTEAROA

FESTIVAL INFORMATION

________________________________________

LOCATION:

Waitangi Sports Grounds are located opposite the entry to the Waitangi Treaty Grounds and are walking distance from Paihia.

ACCOMMODATION:

There are many motels and hotels in Paihia and Waitangi but they will fill up fast over this weekend! There are several great campsites and campervan parks close to the venue. Kerikeri is only a 20min drive away and has great motels. Russell is a short trip by ferry and also has many fabulous accommodation options.

GETTING THERE:

• Waitangi is located in the stunning Bay of Islands, approximately 60km north of Whangarei.

• Ample parking facilities are available adjacent to the site.

• Bus services will run from Whangarei, Kawakawa, Paihia, Kaikohe, Kerikeri, Mangonui, Taipa and Kaitaia.

• Ferry services will run from Russell and do a special drop-off and pick up at the Waitangi Wharf which is only a 3min walk to and from the venue.





