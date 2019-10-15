Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

‘tūmanako’ theme of hope for TEDxAuckland November event

Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 5:02 pm
Press Release: TEDxAuckland


On November 16th 2019, TEDxAuckland is taking over 'ASB Waterfront Theatre' for a full day of talks, performances, inspiration, and new connections.

This year’s theme is tūmanako: To hope for a better future. TEDxAuckland tūmanako is about ideas of hope, sources of inspiration and actionable ideas to make the world a better place.

The TED stage creates a platform for thought-provoking ideas to be shared by industry innovators and change makers. In today’s climate of social insecurity and environmental crisis, there is no better time than now to bring to the stage concepts of hope.

TEDxAuckland will present fourteen speakers who are at the forefront of their industry. Past speakers in Auckland include Pania Newton, Jess Quinn and Joseph Michael.

TED is a globally renowned organisation devoted to spreading powerful ideas, in the short timeframe of eighteen minute speeches. TEDxAuckland organises local events, enabling these concepts to be shared in our community.

The principal sponsor of this event is Vodafone. Vodafone’s partnership with TEDxAuckland is the embodiment of a commitment to innovation and harnessing new thinking that shapes our future.

TEDxAuckland is excited to reach the end of this decade with hope for the future. Be part of it.

Tickets start from $99. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit tedxauckland.com.

