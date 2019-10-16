Daffodils To Play NZ This October

AUCKLAND, NZ (Oct 16, 2019) – After a killer 2019 so far, rising Kiwi indie-darlings DAFFODILS have announced they will play two huge solo shows in Auckland and Wellington at the end of this month.

The two headline shows come in support of the release of their debut EP Boys, set for October 25.

Tickets go on sale 12pm Friday October 18.

Daffodils have been a growing presence in the New Zealand music scene since the release of their first single, Two Angels, in 2017. Since then, they have supported the likes of Foals, Pale Waves and Methyl Ethyl, performed at Laneway Festival 2019 and sold-out their own show at Auckland’s Tuning Fork in 2018.

The way they approach song writing is heavily influenced by how it translates in a live setting; “Our sound isn’t punk, but it does influence our performance ethos. There’s a sense of community, each song is everyone’s song, not just the band’s.”

With singles championed by the UK’s John Kennedy and added to the Radio X B List, and support from New Zealand blogs Coup De Main and Sniffers, Daffodils have built quite the reputation for their explosive live performances and irresistible, hook-laden creations.

“Auckland band Daffodils, who had a fantastic 2018 musically, were charming the crowds with a set dripping in 80’s synth-pop influences and laced with tracks ‘We Only Laugh When It Hurts’ and set closer the dancefloor destroyer ‘Two Angels’. With a vocalist that can stop people dead in their tracks in the form of Theo Salmon, Daffodils have an illustrious career path to look forward to.” - Sarah Kidd, for Ambient Light 2019

DAFFODILS



THE TUNING FORK, AUCKLAND

THURSDAY OCTOBER 31 (ALL AGES)

SAN FRAN, WELLINGTON

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 1 (R18)



TICKETS ON SALE 12PM FRIDAY OCTOBER 18

For complete tour and ticket information, visit www.livenation.co.nz

