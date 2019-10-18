Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Nelson Arts Festival postpones Mask Parade to Sunday 20 Oct

Friday, 18 October 2019, 9:23 am
Press Release: Nelson Arts Festival


Due to the weather, Nelson Arts Festival has postponed the Mask Parade to Sunday 20 October at 5pm. The Carnivale has been cancelled.

Festival Director Charlie Unwin says, “It was a really difficult decision to make, but the weather is against us. Obviously we’re disappointed not to have the Mask Parade & Carnivale as the opening event for the 25th Nelson Arts Festival, but we are really pleased to be able to reschedule the Mask Parade to Sunday 20 October at 5pm.”

“The Mask Parade takes a phenomenal amount of preparation, with school kids taking months to make their masks, bands perfecting their music, and many others practising their dance routines for weeks in advance. We’re hoping they can all make it on Sunday, and we can all enjoy our 25th anniversary Mask Parade.”

Pic’s Piki Mai will begin on Friday evening regardless of the weather.

Chair of the Nelson Festivals Trust, Brent Thawley says, “We know that the Mask Parade is one of the highlights of Nelson’s community calendar, so it’s important that we had the option of postponing this much-loved event to Sunday.”

“We’re confident this 25th Festival will exceed expectations in livening up the central city, and engaging with tens of thousands of people,” said Mr Thawley.

The 2019 Nelson Arts Festival has an action-packed programme that boasts something for everyone. The 25th Nelson Arts Festival features 64 shows, 487 performers, and 22 venues. It is expected that Pic’s Piki Mai will attract tens of thousands across its eleven nights.

Nelson Arts Festival is one of Nelson’s favourite annual events, attracting thousands of people to see its programme of free and ticketed shows, events, talks and workshops.

Further information and tickets available at www.nelsonartsfestival.nz

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

