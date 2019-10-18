Nelson Arts Festival postpones Mask Parade to Sunday 20 Oct



Due to the weather, Nelson Arts Festival has postponed the Mask Parade to Sunday 20 October at 5pm. The Carnivale has been cancelled.

Festival Director Charlie Unwin says, “It was a really difficult decision to make, but the weather is against us. Obviously we’re disappointed not to have the Mask Parade & Carnivale as the opening event for the 25th Nelson Arts Festival, but we are really pleased to be able to reschedule the Mask Parade to Sunday 20 October at 5pm.”

“The Mask Parade takes a phenomenal amount of preparation, with school kids taking months to make their masks, bands perfecting their music, and many others practising their dance routines for weeks in advance. We’re hoping they can all make it on Sunday, and we can all enjoy our 25th anniversary Mask Parade.”

Pic’s Piki Mai will begin on Friday evening regardless of the weather.

Chair of the Nelson Festivals Trust, Brent Thawley says, “We know that the Mask Parade is one of the highlights of Nelson’s community calendar, so it’s important that we had the option of postponing this much-loved event to Sunday.”

“We’re confident this 25th Festival will exceed expectations in livening up the central city, and engaging with tens of thousands of people,” said Mr Thawley.

The 2019 Nelson Arts Festival has an action-packed programme that boasts something for everyone. The 25th Nelson Arts Festival features 64 shows, 487 performers, and 22 venues. It is expected that Pic’s Piki Mai will attract tens of thousands across its eleven nights.

Nelson Arts Festival is one of Nelson’s favourite annual events, attracting thousands of people to see its programme of free and ticketed shows, events, talks and workshops.

Further information and tickets available at www.nelsonartsfestival.nz

