Kiwis living with breast cancer to benefit from cookbook



A sustainable cookbook featuring recipes from well-known Kiwis is the hero of Sweet Louise’s October drive to raise $100,000 this month to support Kiwis living with incurable breast cancer.

Since it was unveiled on 1 October, The Sweet October Cookbook has been purchased by Kiwis passionate about supporting New Zealanders living with incurable breast cancer, with over 280 books sold to date.

Now, those after a modern kitchen keepsake brimming with a special collection of recipes from Al Brown, Matilda Green, Shavaughn Ruakere, Sarah Gandy, Jesse Mulligan, Karla Goodwin (Bluebells Cakery), Jordan Rondel (The Caker), esteemed dietitian Angela Berrill and Hannah Barrett are encouraged to buy the digital cookbook too.

Hannah Barrett, Sweet Louise’s official celebrity ambassador, says the e-book has something for everybody – no matter their cooking ability.

“My recipe is called a ‘Kitchen Sink Salad’, with quinoa, feta, pomegranate and yoghurt, as well as whatever else you have handy – the idea is to chuck in whatever you have in your fridge! I love the book because it offers a range of recipes and I can just open them on my phone. You can gift this book to other people too, it would make a wonderful Christmas present or birthday gift!”

The Sweet October Cookbook features 31 recipes for the 31 days of October, with many recipes from members of the Sweet Louise community, that is Kiwis living with incurable breast cancer.

Breast cancer is New Zealand’s third most common type of cancer and more than 600 people each year die from it. Approximately 3000 men and women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, and between 20-30% will go on to develop incurable breast cancer.

Once diagnosed with incurable breast cancer, the average life expectancy is less than two years. Annually, Sweet Louise supports around 900 Kiwis with incurable breast cancer – and since the start of this year, 201 Kiwis who were members of Sweet Louise have passed away.

Funds raised from the sale of the cookbook and other fundraising activity this month will help the charity provide $500 in vouchers to each Sweet Louise member to redeem on practical support such as meal delivery, garden and home maintenance, wellness experiences and family outings.

Sweet Louise also provides emotional, psychological and social support for those living with metastatic breast cancer. Sponsorships, donations and grants from individuals, organisations and fundraising events throughout the year enable Sweet Louise members to receive ongoing support.

Sweet Louise CEO Philippa Reed is grateful to those who have already purchased The Sweet October Cookbook, but says Sweet Louise need to sell many more to reach their $100,000 fundraising target for breast cancer awareness month.

“We’re on a roll, but we want to encourage more Kiwis to buy it! The book is beautifully designed, the recipes are straight-forward and the photography a work of art. It’s an environmentally sustainable option too, something you can download to your digital devices and use anywhere.”

The Sweet October Cookbook also includes recipes from supporters of Sweet Louise – LOAF, Bird on a Wire and Silver Fern Farms. Professionally styled by volunteers, photographed by Shaun Cato-Symonds and designed by Kaz Design, download the e-book for $31 from sweetlouise.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

