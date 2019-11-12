Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Hospice Lead Special Blessings in Farmers Stores

Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 2:16 pm
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

Hospice Lead Special Blessings in Farmers Stores Nationwide to Launch Their Annual Collaborative Fundraising Campaign

On Nov 14, Hospices and Farmers stores across Aotearoa will pause to honour the sacredness of the Tree of Remembrance ahead of the Christmas fundraising campaign. The blessing acknowledges the taonga of the messages people will leave on the dedicated remembrance tree and is a moment for everyone to reflect on those who are no longer with us.

Each Hospice will reflect the unique identity of their community, drawing on either kaumātua or a spiritual carer to lead the blessing which will connect Hospice and Farmers staff with the space. The blessing demonstrates Hospice kaupapa in its commitment to community through collaboration.

The Tree of Remembrance will be in every Farmers store from November 14 until Christmas eve. Anyone who makes a donation to support their local hospice will receive a remembrance card, they can then write a message for a loved one and place on the dedicated tree within the Farmers store. 100% of all donations go to the local hospice service.

Everything hospice provides to people is completely free of charge, the majority of funding comes from Government but more than $77M nationally is required from the community to meet the annual shortfall. The Christmas Bauble available at Farmers is part of the biggest national fundraising drive of the year. In five years, Farmers with the people of Aotearoa have raised $3.4 million dollars for hospice, with 100% of everything donated in each community going to the local hospice service.


