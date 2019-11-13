CORIDIAN unleash new video for RITE OF PASSAGE

Packing all the power and intensity of their legendary live shows into 3 minutes and 51 seconds of roof-raising perfection, Auckland rock four-piece Coridian unleash the video for the anthemic Rite of Passage, the first taste of the impending Eldur EP.

The video showcases Coridian’s commitment to delivering a storming live performance, whether it’s on the studio floor or on the stage. This is just a hint of what the band are capable of in a live setting, with no less than powerful results. The band says; “We’re always blown away by the crowd reaction each time we play Rite of Passage, it gives us a kick every time. That response was a huge reason why it felt good to lead with this track as the first single for the new EP, and we aimed to capture that feeling we have when playing it live within the video. We’re pumped to be hitting the road for a quick burn around the North Island and introduce our music to some new fans.”





Rite of Passage is the next step in Coridian’s evolution as one of New Zealand’s best alternative rock bands. The single has leaped straight into Spotify’s Rock On Playlist, alongside a spot in Apple Music NZ’s New Music Daily upon release. Rite of Passage’s dynamic blend of soaring vocals, irrepressible hooks and a stonking guitar groove will take you on an uplifting journey to a euphoric end.

Coridian celebrate the release of Rite of Passage with select headlining dates in Napier, Wellington, Auckland and Tauranga this November, with support from Curly’s Jewels and special guests.

Coridian – Rite of Passage Tour

22 November The Cabana, Napier

23 November Caroline, Wellington

29 November Ding Dong Lounge, Auckland

30 November Voodoo Lounge, Tauranga

Tickets are available now through UnderTheRadar.co.nz, and Cosmic Ticketing for the Wellington show.

Rite of Passage releases with the support of NZ On Air and is out now through Spotify, Apple Music and iTunes. Eldur, the third EP from Coridan releases in Autumn 2020.

Coridian are:

Dity Maharaj – Vocals

Mike Raven – Guitars

Kris Raven – Drums

Nick Raven - Bass

Follow Coridian:

Facebook

Instagram

Bandcamp

© Scoop Media

