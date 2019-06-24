Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Cost of providing free period sanitary items minimal

Monday, 24 June 2019, 8:48 am
Press Release: NZ Union of Students' Associations

The New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations and Dignity NZ have today released the costings of providing free sanitary items across compulsory and tertiary institutes, off the back of recent announcements in Scotland to provide free sanitary items across all education, and compulosry education (primary, intermediate and secondary) in Wales and the UK.

A 2018 KidsCann survey showed that half of all women had found it difficult to access sanitary items due to cost at some point (8.6% frequently), and a quarter had missed school or work to the lack of access to sanitary wear.

Jacinta Gulasekharam, of Dignity NZ, said that “Period Poverty exists in New Zealand, and it is our duty to make sure no student misses out on school due to lack of access to period products. When a menstruating individual can be expected to pay $15,000 towards sanitary items over their lifetime, it really is a question of fairness. It’s time we followed Scotland, the UK and Wales lead in making these items universally available in all schools in New Zealand”.

NZUSA and Dignity NZ have also recently delivered the costings and additional discussion papers to the office of Minister of Women Julie-Anne Genter, and met with Minister of Education Chris Hipkins to discuss the issue in person. NZUSA and Dignity NZ would like to see politicians use this as an election policy.

“Free sanitary items in tertiary institutes alongside compulsory education is an absolute no-brainer. Providing sustainable, free sanitary items across the entire education sector would come in at approximately $15-$20 million NZD per year, and much less if a less environmentally friendly option were chosen. This cost is minimal compared to the real cost of the lack of access; financial burdens, unhealthy adhoc sanitary item replacements, shame and stigma, and in many schools, teachers and nurses using money from their own pocket to purchase sanitary items for their students. A survey carried out by Wā Colletive in 2016 showed that half of all menstruating individuals between 18-24 years old used the pill and other long term birth control to block their period due to financial reasons” said James Ranstead, President of the New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations.



More details on the costings and rationale for free sanitary items across the entire education system can be found at the recently launched website: https://www.positiveperiods.co.nz/


© Scoop Media

NZUSA - New Zealand Union of Students' Associations

NZUSA - New Zealand Union of Students' Associations

We stand for opportunity, for all.

NZUSA is the New Zealand Union of Students' Associations, the national body that represents New Zealand's students' associations and the interests of New Zealand's 400,000 students at universities, polytechnics and in trades training.

We conduct original research, advocate to Government and through the media, and support New Zealand's students' associations to be more effective on behalf of their members. We advocate alongside Te Mana Akonga – The National Māori Students' Association, and Tertiary Women New Zealand – The NZUSA Women's Caucus.

Since 1929, we've believed in a society rich in opportunity, where anyone from anywhere can become any thing. We support accessible, affordable quality public tertiary education.

Contact NZUSA - New Zealand Union of Students' Associations

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis Review: Ans Westra & The New Photography At Te Papa

Te Papa's latest exhibition and publication focuses its corrective lenses on eight outstanding photographic pioneers who forged a bold new style during the 1960s and 70s. More>>


Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

New Budget Arts Funding: Fairer Wage For Grant Artists, Creatives In Schools

The vital contribution and huge value the creative sector brings to New Zealand is recognised in this year’s Budget with $11.157 million over four years for two new initiatives, the Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Region MMR Change: Children To Be Vaccinated For Measles At 12 Months

The first measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination has been brought forward to 12 months from 15 months in Auckland because of the region’s measles outbreak. More>>

ALSO:

Tapu Te Ranga: Fire Destroys Main Building At Island Bay Marae

There was a large fire at the Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay early Sunday morning. Firefighters saved the meeting house, but the main building collapsed in the blaze and other surrounding buildings were compromised. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 