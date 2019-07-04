Students qualify for world History Olympiad

ACG Parnell College: Students qualify for world History Olympiad

ACG Parnell College’s Daniel Xian has taken out the Auckland round of the International Junior Varsity History Bee and Bowl, qualifying for a place at the 3rd International History Olympiad in July 2020, location yet to be determined.

As the only Year 7 student competing in the competition, Daniel made an astonishing debut competing against students in Year 12 and 13 with confidence and ease said teacher Laura Fuke.

“He not only won the individual Junior History Bee, but also qualified for the World Championships Geography Bee,” she added.

The International History Bee and Bowl (IHBB) are history-themed quiz tournaments for students aged 11-18. Questions reference history of the arts, sciences, religion, philosophy, language, historical geography, sports and entertainment, and from all eras in the past – from ancient Egypt until the present day.

Daniel’s accomplishment topped off a hugely successful tournament for the two ACG Parnell College teams, which comprised students from Years 7-13 with a passion for History and Classical studies.

Team A, made up of Bu Fan Zhao; Thomas Julyan; Chantelle Haywood; Brian Nguyen and Jamie Norris, won four out of five preliminary matches to nab a place in the semi-finals, narrowly missing out on top spot, however the team successfully answered all eight lightning round questions three times in a row on topics ranging from the Aztecs to Joseph Stalin and the Space Race.

The performance qualified them for next year’s world championships, alongside Daniel.

Miss Fuke said she was incredibly proud of the students’ achievements.

“They demonstrated an extensive knowledge of world history, excellent teamwork and good humour throughout the day.”

END







© Scoop Media

