Te Awamutu College crowned Waikato Culinary Winner

Friday, 5 July 2019, 4:09 pm
National Secondary Schools Culinary Challenge

Today a Te Awamutu College student has cooked their way into the National Secondary Schools Culinary Competition (NSSCC) grand final.

Ilisa Folau was crowned the regional winner for the Waikato competition after she impressed judges with her dish titled Dukkah crusted carrot falafel which featured vibrant carrot puree, pickled carrot, smoked feta and tahini sauce.

The judges’ comments included praise for her skill, beautiful presentation and flavoursome combinations.

Students competing had to prepare, cook and plate two individual portions of an entrée course within 60 minutes. Fresh carrots were a main component of the dish.

This competition took place at the Waikato Culinary Fare hosted by Wintec.

From here Folau will collaborate with a fellow school student to form a team of two. Together they will compete against 8 other schools in the national grand final in Auckland on September 3.

NSSCC is a celebration of the hospitality industry and the upcoming chefs. The competition is proudly sponsored by Bidfood, Moffat, 5+ A Day, Service IQ, Southern Hospitality, Waitoa and Vegetables.co.nz.




