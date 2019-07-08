New qualification aligns with changes for financial advice

New qualification aligns with changes for giving financial advice





L-R : Jennifer Lee (Programme Delivery Manager) and Dr Caroline Seelig (Chief Executive)

A new financial services qualification and continuing professional development course offered at Open Polytechnic will give financial advisers across New Zealand an up-to-date understanding of the latest changes to regulatory standards for giving financial advice.

The new version of the New Zealand Certificate in Financial Services (Level 5) (Version 2) offered online by Open Polytechnic allows financial advisers to work towards meeting the new competency standards set by the Code of Professional Conduct for Financial Advice Services.

Open Polytechnic Chief Executive, Dr Caroline Seelig says, that Open Polytechnic is focussed on supporting the financial adviser industry through the Review of the Financial Advisers Act and the new Code of Conduct coming into effect soon by offering the new financial services programme and continuing professional development (CPD) course.

“We have a significant relationship with the financial adviser industry, and we wanted to make sure we continued to support current and future financial advisers as the regulatory changes come into effect.”

Programme Delivery Manager at Open Polytechnic, Jennifer Lee, says from September 2019 Open Polytechnic will be offering a CPD course that will help already qualified advisers meet the new industry requirements.







“To meet Standard 9 of the new Code of Professional Conduct for Financial Advice Services, advisers are required to obtain an understanding of the new regulatory framework for financial advice as part of their continuing professional development,” says Jennifer.

“Current or future financial advisers who choose to study this programme can be confident that they are learning knowledge and skills that align with the changes for giving financial advice.”

Open Polytechnic is New Zealand’s leading online distance learning provider, allowing learners in the financial services industry the opportunity to fit their studies in around their work and other commitments while working towards the New Zealand Certificate in Financial Services (Level 5).

Visit the Open Polytechnic website for more information about the New Zealand Certificate in Financial Services Level 5 (Version 2)qualification or CPD course.



ends

© Scoop Media

