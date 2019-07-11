Innovative online programmes for kids who think differently

Media Release

Thursday 11 July 2019.

Innovative online programmes launched for kids who think differently.

A new tech education business that changes the game for kids who think differently has been launched in a bid to develop the most essential skills of the 21st century.

“Peoply”, the brainchild of 20 year old Wellingtonian, Matt Strawbridge, supports and empowers children who have learning difficulties, may feel stressed, anxious or lack confidence. Programmes are designed to future proof kids by enhancing skills such as creativity, critical thinking and communication, and covering topics like mindfulness and the technology of tomorrow.

Students join a class by jumping into a live “classroom” with up to six other students around the country. Each class has a “coach” who facilitates, inspires and supports students.

Strawbridge, who has dyslexia, founded Peoply after he struggled to navigate the school system when he was younger. “In my first few years of school, I would often have rushes of anxiety, stress and confusion while I was in the classroom. Often my parents had to drag me kicking and screaming out of bed because I couldn’t stand the thought of going to school.“ Peoply’s goal is to ensure that no other child ever has to feel like Strawbridge did.

Another key component of Peoply programmes is developing skills that will be demanded in future. “Traditional learning is often failing to provide kids with the skills that are needed to succeed in the next 20 plus years,” Strawbridge said.“We want to be a part of the solution.”







Skills such as creativity, critical thinking, communication and collaboration have been identified by the World Economic Forum as being essential in the 21st-century, while curiosity, persistence and adaptability are increasingly valued character traits. Peoply prioritises developing these skills in their programmes.

Strawbridge says the response from parents so far has been fantastic. “We’ve had parents tell us how the classes are their child’s highlight of the week, and how their confidence, self esteem and enjoyment of learning has grown significantly since starting Peoply,” he said.

Registrations for classes starting in August are open now at www.peoply.co

ENDS.

About Peoply

Peoply was founded in 2019, and is designed to empower, support and develop kids skills of tomorrow. For $30 per week, students can join an unlimited number of classes including Discovering Your Superpowers, Role Models and Ovio Mindfulness. Peoply was launched after Strawbridge spent years creating programmes and workshops for dyslexic kids, at his first company, Dyslexia Potential.

