Re-Orientation to kick start semester two

Friday, 19 July 2019, 2:30 pm
19 July 2019

New and returning UCOL students will be diving into semester two with Re-Orientation starting on July 22.

New students will be welcomed with pōwhiri and mihi whakatau across the campuses, while there will also be Re-Orientation activities to help students settle into UCOL life.

UCOL Manawatū will host a week of Re-Orientation events including the traditional Clubs and Market Days, as well as a new event celebrating Pacific Island cultures.

UCOL Whanganui’s week-long Re-Orientation will include events such as Market Day and Whānau Day, which will give students that chance to introduce their families to their lecturers.

UCOL Wairarapa’s Re-Orientation day on July 24 will include a mihi whakatau, games, and the opportunity for staff and students to paint a new sign for the campus Hub.

Re-Orientation for Horowhenua campus students is being planned for the following week.

UCOL’s Student Success team is running academic workshops throughout July and August to help students develop their study, research, and writing skills.

UCOL Executive Director Student Success, Dr Nicky Van der Bergh says Re-Orientation is an important time to introduce students into the UCOL community.

“When students start their studies, we want them to feel a sense of belonging and develop connections with staff, their classmates, and the organisations that are here to support them.”

“We want students to know that they have a place here, and there are services to help them succeed.”



For students, Re-Orientation is an opportunity get familiar with their new environment, join a club, become a student representative, and find out about student-focused services at UCOL and in the community.

The second half of the year is shaping up to be another exciting one for UCOL. Level 3 Construction and Automotive programmes have some of the largest mid-year intakes at the Manawatū campus, Whanganui has new programmes in Small Business and IT Essentials starting in August, and Te Reo Māori for Beginners classes are full in Wairarapa, Whanganui, and Manawatū.

Full Re-Orientation details can be found at the links below:

UCOL Manawatū

UCOL Whanganui

UCOL Wairarapa

ENDS


Find more from UCOL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
