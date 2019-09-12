University of Auckland regains place in elite global top 200

The University of Auckland has regained its place in the world’s top 200 Universities, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) International rankings released today (Thursday 12 September NZ time).

Placed at 179th (equal) out of 1,396 universities, it remains top in New Zealand and in the top 10 in Australasia.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Stuart McCutcheon said while obviously he was pleased to see the recognition given to the University, he doesn’t place too much importance on year-to-year fluctuations.

“Having said that, I do not underestimate the efforts by University of Auckland academic staff, and the support provided by their professional colleagues, that go into achieving these rankings” he said.

As a research-led university it is gratifying to see our research outputs acknowledged.

“And, in an increasingly global environment I am pleased that we rate well in International Outlook. This reflects our growth in International students and the proportion of our publications with International co-authors. Our connections with peer academics and other universities gives strength to our World Class positioning,” he said.

“However, as I have said before, without sustained and strategic government funding, the university sector in New Zealand will continue to struggle to compete internationally, particularly as other countries prioritise the development of their leading tertiary institutions.”

Next week the 2019 QS Graduate Employability rankings will be released, providing information about the success of students in securing jobs after graduation. The University of Auckland is currently 71st in this ranking.

Earlier this year, the University of Auckland was rated first in the inaugural THE Sustainability Ranking, w here universities across the world were evaluated against the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals. This outstanding result recognised the commitment to sustainability and making a positive social impact through research, teaching and knowledge transfer.

