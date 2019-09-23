Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

SIT student awarded internship at Traumhaus Studios

Monday, 23 September 2019, 1:43 pm
20 September 2019

SIT Bachelor of Screen Arts student awarded internship at Traumhaus Studios

Southern Institute of Technology (SIT) Bachelor of Screen Arts student Chloe Tapp has recently returned to Invercargill after winning an internship exchange scholarship through the Hochschule Mittweida University of Applied Sciences in Germany.

Mittweida University is one of SIT’s partner universities. They have almost 7,000 students and offer more than 50 degree programs of an international standard, with students completing Bachelor, Master or Diploma degrees at their five faculties.

Chloe undertook a paid internship for two months at German film company Traumhaus Studios where she worked with a team of 20 on an international feature film.

Traumhaus Studios specialise in all aspects of graphic design and animation. They offer a broad range of different services, such as on air design, 2D and 3D visualisation, web and app design, character and print design, as well as promotion for programming.

When the internship became available, Chloe applied, never once thinking she might actually get it.

“I thought it would be an interesting experience to intern on a film set in another country,” she said.

“It didn’t really feel real (winning).

“It still doesn’t. It’s not every day you get told you are going to the other side of the planet for two months.”

Chloe enjoyed being part of a real working environment and learning new things.

“I have learnt so much and can’t wait to apply these new skills to my own work.

“Travelling to Germany has been a real eye opener for me about how big the world truly is,” she said.

“I don’t think it is something anyone would understand until they do it themselves.”

The exchange programme that Chloe took part in was launched to “promote the exchange of university instructors and learners and establish international structures at German universities,” said Head of Mittweida University’s International Office, Saskia Langhammer.

“Based on an internationalisation strategy, we develop cooperation to promote international mobility of students and staff for each faculty.

“After discussion between administrative and academic staff, we found very interesting study offers for students of both sides at SIT.”

The European Union leads a worldwide exchange programme called ERASMUS+. Hochschule Mittweida University submitted an application, describing their partnership and choosing student internships as their special focus for 2018 to 2020.

“Happily, the project was approved, in spite of big competition between the European universities for such projects,” Saskia said.

“We hope Chloe enjoyed the German experience. We have received positive feedback from her university supervisor Prof. Christof Amrhein, the international coordinator from the Faculty of Media.

“He plans to re-visit SIT in November 2020.

“We hope that Prof. Amrhein’s visit to SIT will deepen mutual understanding between the two institutes and create new ideas on how to engage in teaching staff and student exchanges. He is tasked with encouraging New Zealand students to spend a study period in Mittweida.”

SIT has over 20 university partners across Europe, USA and Asia.

