Secondary teachers pleased to see Taskforce recommendations

Secondary teachers welcome the release of the Our Schooling Futures: Stronger Together report by the Tomorrow’s Schools Independent Taskforce and look forward to working towards an equitable education system.

PPTA principal Jack Boyle says, “The taskforce has done an excellent job of consulting the sector and wider school communities and the government has followed this up with recommendations the sector will see themselves in.”

“We support an education system that truly puts children at its centre. That’s the way it should be – it means that decisions and changes are clear, sensible and come back to the student every time.”

“These changes and recommendations will take years to thoroughly embed and teachers will be key to the success of their implementation.”

“A core emphasis of the Ministry of Education will be to support schools to support kids through local centres of excellence and a focus on new teachers.”

“PPTA has long supported certainty around zoning so that every child can attend their local school.”

“We want every child to leave school equipped with the skills, confidence, values and knowledge that will allow them to make the most of every opportunity. We believe that less competition between schools, local expertise and advice and a high trust model will combine to improve the learning experience for every child.”

