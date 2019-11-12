Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Secondary teachers pleased to see Taskforce recommendations

Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 2:18 pm
Press Release: PPTA

Secondary teachers welcome the release of the Our Schooling Futures: Stronger Together report by the Tomorrow’s Schools Independent Taskforce and look forward to working towards an equitable education system.

PPTA principal Jack Boyle says, “The taskforce has done an excellent job of consulting the sector and wider school communities and the government has followed this up with recommendations the sector will see themselves in.”

“We support an education system that truly puts children at its centre. That’s the way it should be – it means that decisions and changes are clear, sensible and come back to the student every time.”

“These changes and recommendations will take years to thoroughly embed and teachers will be key to the success of their implementation.”

“A core emphasis of the Ministry of Education will be to support schools to support kids through local centres of excellence and a focus on new teachers.”

“PPTA has long supported certainty around zoning so that every child can attend their local school.”

“We want every child to leave school equipped with the skills, confidence, values and knowledge that will allow them to make the most of every opportunity. We believe that less competition between schools, local expertise and advice and a high trust model will combine to improve the learning experience for every child.”

ENDS.


© Scoop Media

Find more from PPTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

Howard Davis: Tricky Dicky - Peter Morgan's Frost/Nixon

At a time when talk of presidential impeachment has once again become a political reality, there is no more apposite drama than this gripping 'true story' about the most-watched TV interview in history. More>

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 