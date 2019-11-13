Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Shift in National's education policy a positive move

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 11:14 am
Press Release: NZEI


13 November 2019

NZEI Te Riu Roa says the National Party's education discussion document shows it has been listening to the sector, although there are still areas of concern for educators and students.

President Lynda Stuart said it was positive that National had finally recognised the benefits for students of smaller class sizes, and greater incentives to get into teaching was a welcome and necessary move in light of the ongoing teacher shortage.

"We also welcome the commitment to increase funding for early childhood educators and services, as the per-child funding freeze during the term of the previous National Government has had a hugely detrimental and ongoing impact across the sector," she said.

"We also lobbied intensively with the previous Government to include ECE services in Communities of Learning to improve transitions for children, and we are pleased to see this is now part of National's policy document."

"However, the early childhood proposals are not aspirational enough around improving ratios or funding to have 100% qualified teaching staff. We need a focus on improving quality ahead of punishing substandard services."

Ms Stuart said the proposal to provide further resources to schools to employ more teacher aides would be welcomed, although teacher aides' role was to support student learning, not "reduce teachers' administrative workloads".

"We would still like to see more detail about how National would ensure support staff are fairly remunerated for their skills and responsibilities, develop career paths and improve job security. This is a huge issue for support staff and must be addressed," she said.

Ms Stuart said the lack of policy information about supporting Māori student success was disappointing.

"The proposals for greater support for children with 'complex needs', and additional learning, behavioural and mental health support for schools based on need, and faster access to early screening are all much needed."

Ms Stuart said she was looking forward to further robust conversation about the discussion document with Education Spokesperson Nikki Kaye, particularly around what proposed "progress reporting" might look like.

"Teachers and principals would push back strongly against anything resembling a return to the much-loathed National Standards."

"National has clearly been listening to the sector while in opposition and is facing up to the many problems they created over the past decade, which is a great thing. However, they're still hanging on to some flawed ideological views around competition and privatisation long rejected by the vast majority of educators - their desire to reintroduce charter schools is a case in point."

ends

© Scoop Media

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

Contact NZEI Te Riu Roa

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

Howard Davis: Tricky Dicky - Peter Morgan's Frost/Nixon

At a time when talk of presidential impeachment has once again become a political reality, there is no more apposite drama than this gripping 'true story' about the most-watched TV interview in history. More>

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 