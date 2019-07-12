News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Public Safety Notice: Copycat Medical IDs pose serious risk

Friday, 12 July 2019, 9:02 am
Press Release: MedicAlert

MedicAlert® Foundation is becoming increasingly concerned about a number of copycat unsupported medical IDs being advertised as Medical Alert Medical IDs.

Copycat medical IDs pose a serious risk to both patients and first responders in the event of a medical emergency if the correct patient information is not easily accessible.

MedicAlert® Foundation chief executive Murray Lord says, “MedicAlert is the only Medical ID service that is backed by a New Zealand based 24/7 emergency hotline to support first responders with vital information on your medical condition – no other copycat Medical ID provides this essential benefit.”

Copycat medical IDs are often advertised as a cheaper alternative to incentivise their purchase, but they are not registered or supported by the 24/7 emergency hotline enabling first responders to access accurate information about your medical status.

If you are unsure about the validity of your medical ID, the MedicAlert® Foundation is offering to help. Visit your GP and complete a MedicAlert® Enrolment form: forward this along with payment to enrol with MedicAlert® Foundation, along with the copycat ID.

The Foundation will then activate the support services you need and provide you with a new clinically validated custom engraved stainless-steel Medical ID at no additional cost.

“It is extremely important people are aware of the serious risks presented by using copycat IDs, they are not a Medic Alert® Medical ID and have none of the health, safety, privacy and identity fraud protection standards provided by a MedicAlert® Medical ID,” Murray Lord said.



