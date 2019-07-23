New award recognises clinical contribution to digital health

The important contribution clinicians make to New Zealand’s digital health sector is being recognised with a new annual award.

The Clinical Informatics Leadership Network has worked in partnership with Health Informatics New Zealand to launch the Clinical Informatics Leadership Award.

People can self-nominate or nominate others who have shown innovation and health system improvement through leadership in digital health in New Zealand.

CiLN co-chair Karen Blake says part of the mission of the new network is to raise awareness of the importance of clinical roles in the data and digital sectors.

“This is about recognising the significant contributions clinicians are making in this space,” she says.

“There are some people doing exceptional work and we need to recognise and celebrate that at a national level.

“It would be amazing for people to nominate their peers and I absolutely encourage people to put themselves forward.”

Three judges, Ministry of Health deputy director data and digital Shayne Hunter; HiNZ board chair and academic rheumatologist Rebecca Grainger; and HiNZ board member and chief executive of Auckland Eye Ltd Deb Boyd, will decide on three finalists, who will be profiled on eHealthNews.nz.

A public vote hosted on eHealthNews.nz in October will decide the winner, who will receive a trophy during Digital Health Week NZ in Hamilton, November 18-22, 2019.







HiNZ chief executive Kim Mundell says, “strong clinical engagement is key to the success of the digital health sector and we want to recognise and raise awareness of those who are providing leadership in this area.”

Nominations close on 19 August.

Please refer to the award information page and an FAQ page for further information.

ends

© Scoop Media

