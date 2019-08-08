Cannasouth favours prescription of medicinal cannabis by GPs

8th August 2019



Cannasouth has made its submission to the Ministry of Health (MOH) on the Government’s proposals for medicinal cannabis regulations to support the Medicinal Cannabis Scheme.

Cannasouth CEO Mark Lucas says while the company is generally happy with the proposals, it has outlined three key areas of concern in its submission.

“The main issues we see are around requiring specialist approval for patients to access off-label use of non-CBD medicinal products, which will greatly reduce patient access and increase costs.

“Many medicinal cannabis prescriptions will be for general practices and hence should be prescribed by a general practitioner. Requiring a specialist for prescription will likely undermine efforts to provide an effective medicinal cannabis scheme that benefits all parties, from industry to GPs to patients.”

ends







© Scoop Media

