Transforming Complex Clinical Moments

Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 9:23 am
Internationally acclaimed author and innovator in clinical interviewing, Dr Shawn Shea returns to New Zealand in October 2019 to present this latest workshop series that will provide front-line clinicians with practical, specific interviewing techniques and state-of-the-art skills necessary to tackle some of the most complex of clinical challenges.

Held in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, this one-day workshop consists of 3 enlightening segments:

1. The Innovative Use of Object Relations: Gateway to Understanding the People Beneath the Personality Diagnoses

2. The Inner World of the Pain Beneath the Diagnosis: Interviewing Techniques for Uncovering Anxiety Disorders

3. The Elusive World of Psychosis: How to Help Clients Share Their Pain, Hallucinations, Delusions, and Thoughts of Harm to Self or Others.

At conclusion, participants will be able to use specific interviewing techniques for rapidly, yet sensitively, uncovering Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and panic disorder, and be able to utilise interviewing techniques for spotting delusional mood, delusional perception, and psychotic processes.

Dr Shea is the author of the classic text, The Practical Art of Suicide Assessment, with his most recent book, Psychiatric Interviewing: The Art of Understanding, 3rd Edition selected by the British Medical Association as the 2017 Book of the Year in Psychiatry.

17 October - Auckland

21 October - Wellington

22 October - Christchurch

PRICE

Standard Price - $395.00 + GST

3rd and Subsequent Delegate from the same organisation - $350.00 + GST

This training is recognised by DAPAANZ and other professional bodies for CPD hours.

