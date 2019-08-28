Te Kāhui Oranga ō Nuku calls for focus on health equity



The peak body for obstetrics and gynaecology and women’s health in New Zealand has called for commitment and action to ensure health policies focus on equitable and better outcomes for all women across the country.

Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG) Vice-President Dr John Tait said: “As recent media reports have indicated, inequitable access to services in women’s health in New Zealand is unacceptable.

“We are not just seeing issues play out in Counties Manukau, we are seeing service standards dropping right across the country, especially concerning public treatment for non-cancer gynaecological conditions including incontinence and pelvic pain.

“We know in some areas across the country only those with private insurance are able to access services. This should not be the case. The health care in New Zealand needs to be accessible to all – sadly this is not the current scenario for many women. We need to ensure our health policies support this vision and not contribute to the current two-tiered system with two-tiered outcomes. Where you live and your financial resources should not influence access to important health care that impacts on quality of life.

“Te Kāhui Oranga ō Nuku looks forward to working with all stakeholders – the government, District Health Boards – to put women at the centre of policies to ensure it’s easier and faster for women in need to access care and support that improves their quality of life and health outcomes.”

© Scoop Media

