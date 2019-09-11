NZMA Commends Government’s Suicide Prevention Initiative

NZMA Commends Government’s Initiative to Establish a Suicide Prevention Office

The New Zealand Medical Association commends the recent announcement by the Government to establish a suicide prevention office (SPO).

“We hope to see the SPO established and Every Life Matters- The Suicide Prevention Strategy 2019-2029 translated into action as soon as possible, says Dr Kate Baddock, Chair of the NZMA.

“New Zealand’s suicide rate concerns not just the medical profession but all New Zealanders, and we welcome this further signal that the Government is taking mental health seriously and look forward to next steps to reverse our nation’s suicide rate. “



