Second Free Measles Vaccination Pop-Up Clinic in Hamilton

Waikato has 18 confirmed cases of measles. This number is expected to increase.

In response to this public health need, a second pop-up clinic is being run by by Te Kōhao Health in partnership with the Waikato District Health Board.

Free measles vaccinations are being offered tomorrow from 1pm to 6.30pm at 951 Wairere Dr, Hamilton East. The Waikato NGO serves 10,000 in its catchment area.

Currently the national vaccination rate for 6 month olds is down to only 61 per cent for Māori babies.

Clinic leader, Linda Elgar says the focus is on making it easy for whānau to get access to the service which is free.

The current priorities are children aged between 12-15months and those that have been in contact with measles.

“We’re prioritising all children under the age of four currently enrolled with us and those who have never seen a GP before,” she says.

Te Kōhao Health confirms it has enough stock, however it’s limited. Next of kin will also need to provide consent to the treatment of minors.

“Since the beginning of September we’ve administered 55 Measles Mumps Rubella (MMR) vaccinations to our enrolled patients. We’ve immunised babies, given booster shots to four year olds and even seen adults for their very first MMR, that we’ll recall in the future for their second dose.”

Adults born after 1 January 1969 who have not been vaccinated, or those that cannot show if they have been vaccinated are recommended to catch up once the supply is sufficient.

Waikato DHB is advising children can be vaccinated at 12 months and four years of age given the disease can be deadly.

The bulk of the recipients Te Kōhao Health has treated this month have been children aged 12-15 months and 2 to 4 years olds catching up on scheduled immunisations.

“Delaying vaccinations increases the risk of exposure. So we’re calling on all whānau to ensure that they’re on top of their vaccinations. Together we can stop measles in its tracks,” says Elgar.

Public health guidelines state that within the majority of the population at least 90 per cent coverage is needed for collective immunity to prevent outbreaks.

Te Kōhao Health has rostered on extra staff members in preparation and asks if measles is already suspected, to call the clinic first on 07 856 9538 or the national Healthline 0800 611 116.

For more information click here: https://waikatodhb.health.nz/your-health/measles-in-waikato/ and here: https://www.waikatodhbnewsroom.co.nz/2019/09/16/te-kohao-health-mmr-vaccine-drop-in-clinic/



