Parliament: Oral Questions - 18 June 2019

Tuesday, 18 June 2019, 11:39 am
Oral Questions - 18 June 2019


Questions to Ministers

1. CLAYTON MITCHELL to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: What recent Provincial Growth Fund announcements have been made?

2. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements, policies, and actions?

3. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements, policies, and actions?

4. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Finance: What reactions has he seen to Budget 2019?

5. Hon AMY ADAMS to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of the Government’s decisions, statements, and actions in relation to his portfolio?

6. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Does he stand by all of his statements and actions around Vote Health in Budget 2019?

7. JAN TINETTI to the Minister of Education: What recent investments has the Government made in school property to meet population growth?

8. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: Does he stand by his statements and actions around the Northland meningococcal outbreak and vaccination campaign?

9. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Minister of State Services: Does he have confidence in the State Services Commission investigation into statements made and actions taken by the Secretary to the Treasury?

10. GINNY ANDERSEN to the Minister of Justice: What recent reports has the Minister received on the family justice system?

11. Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Minister of Education: Is he confident that the Government’s school donations policy is delivering on its commitment to break down financial barriers to participate in education at all levels?

12. GARETH HUGHES to the Minister of Conservation: Is she satisfied that the proposals for an updated threat management plan will better protect Hector’s and Māui dolphins; if so, why?



