Have your say on the China-NZ double taxation agreement

The Finance and Expenditure Committee is seeking submissions on the International Treaty examination of the Agreement between the Government of New Zealand and the Government of the People's Republic of China for the Elimination of Double taxation.

This agreement aims to modernise the double tax agreement signed with the People’s Republic of China in 1986. It builds upon New Zealand’s 40 double tax agreements already in force, predominantly with our major trading and investment partners.

The agreement was signed in Beijing on 1 April 2019 and referred to the Finance and Expenditure Committee for examination on 30 May 2019. The committee is now seeking public submissions to assist with its consideration of the agreement.

Tell the Finance and Expenditure Committee what you think

Make your submission on the agreement by Midnight on Thursday 20 June 2019.

For more details about the agreement:

· Read the full content of the agreement

