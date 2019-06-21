Call to Ban Fireworks Widens

Auckland Council is seeking the support of all 78 councils to ban the sale and private use of fireworks.

Following a Council vote in February 2019, a remit to the Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) Annual General Meeting has been accepted for discussion and vote.

Cr Cathy Casey, who has advanced the issue through Auckland Council says the Auckland public has given a very clear directive.

“Ninety per cent of submissions supported the ban on private sale and use of fireworks. The public has had enough of the injury and suffering to people and animals as well as damage to property caused by their careless and/or malicious use.”

“There is a mood for change in New Zealand to better protect our children, our animals and our wildlife from the distress caused by fireworks. This is reflected in an 18,000 signature petition presented to parliament in December 2018 seeking a total ban on fireworks sales.”

“I believe that LGNZ will support the Auckland remit to ban private use and sale of fireworks. Both Porirua City Council and Waimakariri District Council have already publicly signalled separate interest in a ban.”











© Scoop Media

