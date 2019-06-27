Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Financial Statements of the Government

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 10:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Treasury

Financial Statements of the Government for the 11 months ending 31 May 2019


Please find attached a copy of the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the 11 months ending 31 May 2019.


http://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/1906/mediafsgnz11mthsmay19.pdf

--

27 June 2019
MEDIA STATEMENT

Embargoed until 10.00am, Thursday 27 June 2019

Alex Harrington, Acting Chief Government Accountant

Interim Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the 11 months ended 31 May 2019

The interim Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the 11 months ended 31 May 2019 (the financial statements) were released by the Treasury today. The financial statements are compared against forecasts based on the Budget Economic and Fiscal Update 2019 (BEFU 2019) published on 30 May 2019.

There are some large differences across most key fiscal indicators some of which are likely to persist until year-end. These differences are primarily a result of underlying strength in the tax take and changes in assumptions used to value the Government’s long-term liabilities. In the month of June, expenses are normally higher than revenue therefore the year-end results are likely to weaken from the May position.

Core Crown tax revenue of $79.7 billion was $2.2 billion (2.8%) above forecast. Within this, the following tax types were above forecast: • Other persons tax revenue ($0.9 billion) is likely to be attributable to stronger-thanexpected taxable income for the 2019 tax year and the transition to the new Inland Revenue processes used to calculate tax revenue. A large portion of this variance is likely to persist to year-end.



• Corporate tax revenue ($0.7 billion) strength is mostly owing to stronger-than-forecast taxable corporate profits and higher-than-expected Portfolio Investment Entities profits.

This variance is expected to persist until year-end.

• GST ($0.3 billion) is likely to be driven by a combination of stronger growth coming from GST revenue estimates and stronger-than-expected residential investment. We therefore expect that some, but not all, of this variance may reverse out by the end of June.

Core Crown expenses of $78.4 billion were $0.2 billion (0.4%) below forecast.

Core Crown residual cash was a deficit of $0.2 billion, that was $0.9 billion less than forecast due mainly to core Crown tax receipts being $0.6 billion higher than forecast.

Net core Crown debt at $57.0 billion, or 19.3% of GDP was $1.4 billion less than forecast as a result of the core Crown residual cash result discussed above and also circulating currency being $0.3 billion higher than forecast.

Gross debt at $84.7 billion was $1.3 billion higher than forecast. $0.9 billion of this related to movement in the value of derivatives and $0.5 billion due to unsettled trades. Both of these also affect financial assets, therefore there is no impact on net core Crown debt.

The operating balance before gains and losses (OBEGAL) was a surplus of $7.0 billion, $2.5 billion higher than forecast. This was primarily due to the core Crown tax result discussed above.

When total net losses, of $9.7 billion, are added to the OBEGAL result, the operating balance (excluding minority interests) was a $2.5 billion deficit, $2.7 billion lower than forecast. Total net losses were $5.2 billion greater than forecast, largely due to changes in discount rates and inflation assumptions used to value long-term liabilities.

Net worth attributable to the Crown at $127.7 billion (43.1% of GDP) was $2.7 billion lower than the forecast largely due to the operating balance results, with the increases in the longterm liabilities being greater than the increases in assets.

Full release with chart and full financial statement: http://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/1906/mediafsgnz11mthsmay19.pdf

