New environmental laws will encourage stampede into Forestry

The governments’ new environmental proposals will further accentuate the move of good, productive farmland into forestry according to environmental lobby group 50 Shades of Green.

50 Shades of Green Chair, Andy Scott said the figures provided by the government were, at best, dishonest.

“The government is claiming the cost of fencing waterways will cost hill country sheep and beef farmers a few thousand dollars,” Andy Scott said. “This is plain wrong.

“One farmer on easy hill country tells me his cost will be nearer to $one million. He can’t afford it and is selling his farm for forestry.

“Another on a coastal station has a fencing liability of $three million. His approach is one of civil disobedience.

“New Zealand has survived since its inception on the export of good quality food and fibre. That’s what pays the bills.

“It seems this government is happy to wait for thirty years for its pay cheque which is economic suicide.

“Won’t someone, no, anyone from the Wellington bureaucracy come to the provinces and see the devastation their policies are promoting,” Andy Scott said.





