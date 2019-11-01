Interim Retirement Commissioner welcomes new appointment



Interim Retirement Commissioner Peter Cordtz welcomes the appointment of Jane Wrightson to the role, announced today by the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Hon. Kris Faafoi.

Cordtz has been filling the role of Retirement Commissioner on a temporary basis since December 2018. Wrightson will take up the job from February 2020.

“I’m looking forward to meeting with Jane soon to begin the handover process,” says Cordtz. “Jane’s appointment will enable me to step back to my other role as GM Communities and return to devoting my time fully to this area of our work.”

Cordtz said the staff at his office, the Commission for Financial Capability, were also looking forward to meeting Wrightson and working with her from February.

