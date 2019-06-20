High pressure loses its grip



MetService News Release

20th June 2019

High pressure that has been responsible for the recent spell of settled, frosty weather is losing its grip on New Zealand today. MetService is forecasting rain to affect parts of the country over the next few days. However, there will be some decent spells of dry weather. Overnight temperatures are also expected to be warmer than what has been experienced recently.

A front moves eastwards over the country later today and tomorrow bringing a period of rain to most places, especially those in the west. This is then followed by an area of low pressure that moves over the North Island on Sunday bringing more wet weather.

“The rain should clear from Auckland on Friday afternoon and it is likely to stay dry for the big Rugby League clash between the Kiwis and Tonga in Auckland on Saturday before rain returns on Sunday,” says MetService Meteorologist Stephen Glassey.

Further south, conditions are expected to be dry for the Queenstown Winter Festival this weekend after some light rain (and snow for the ski fields) later today (Thursday).



