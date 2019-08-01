Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Cold, windy and unsettled weather to continue into next week

Thursday, 1 August 2019, 12:52 pm
Press Release: MetService


Thursday 1st August 2019


MetService is expecting a cold southwest flow will continue to cover New Zealand until the middle of next week. Embedded in this flow, several fast-moving fronts will bring periods of strong winds and rain to many places. Snow is also likely to fall to low levels over the southern South Island at times.

“The next few days are going to be cold, windy and unsettled,” says MetService Meteorologist Stephen Glassey.

On Friday, a front moves quickly northeast over the country, and an associated deep low also moves eastwards to the south of the South Island. For Otago, Southland and Fiordland an Orange Warning for strong winds has been issued, as well as a Watch for heavy snow above 500 metres. Strong wind Watches are also in force for a number of other areas. All the latest MetService Warnings and Watches can be found here http://bit.ly/AllWarnings.

“MetService also expect snow to affect higher main roads in both islands, and a number of Road Snowfall Warnings are in force,” says Glassey. Motorists are advised to prepare for winter driving conditions and to check the road status with NZTA before travelling at https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/.

Conditions should ease briefly on Saturday before another series of active fronts sweep over New Zealand from late Saturday through to Monday. “It’s looking especially cold over the country on Sunday and Monday, and this is when the snow is likely to fall to near seal level over Southland and Clutha,” Glassey went on to say.

The strong winds are also generating large southwest swells over the ocean. Waves as high as 7 or 8 metres could be experienced along western coasts.

ends



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Gee Whiz: Vodafone To Switch On 5G In December

Vodafone New Zealand, owned by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management as of today, plans to switch on a 5G network in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown in December. More>>

ALSO:

Subway In Inspectorate Spotlight: Franchise Ignored Employment Warnings

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has ordered Healthtop Limited trading as Subway Dargaville, to pay nearly $10,000 in penalties and costs for breaches of the Holidays Act, and failure to comply with a Labour Inspectorate improvement notice. More>>

ALSO:

Building Up: Auckland Consents Hit Record In Year To June

The Auckland region consented a record number of new homes in the 12 months to June 30 but nationwide the number of new consents remains below all-time highs. More>>

ALSO:

Measles: Fifty More Cases Confirmed In Auckland

An inmate at Mt Eden remand prison has been isolated after contracting measles on Saturday. The man and his cellmate are in isolation, and only staff who are immune from the contagious disease are working with them. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 