Cold, windy and unsettled weather to continue into next week



Thursday 1st August 2019



MetService is expecting a cold southwest flow will continue to cover New Zealand until the middle of next week. Embedded in this flow, several fast-moving fronts will bring periods of strong winds and rain to many places. Snow is also likely to fall to low levels over the southern South Island at times.

“The next few days are going to be cold, windy and unsettled,” says MetService Meteorologist Stephen Glassey.

On Friday, a front moves quickly northeast over the country, and an associated deep low also moves eastwards to the south of the South Island. For Otago, Southland and Fiordland an Orange Warning for strong winds has been issued, as well as a Watch for heavy snow above 500 metres. Strong wind Watches are also in force for a number of other areas. All the latest MetService Warnings and Watches can be found here http://bit.ly/AllWarnings.

“MetService also expect snow to affect higher main roads in both islands, and a number of Road Snowfall Warnings are in force,” says Glassey. Motorists are advised to prepare for winter driving conditions and to check the road status with NZTA before travelling at https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/.

Conditions should ease briefly on Saturday before another series of active fronts sweep over New Zealand from late Saturday through to Monday. “It’s looking especially cold over the country on Sunday and Monday, and this is when the snow is likely to fall to near seal level over Southland and Clutha,” Glassey went on to say.

The strong winds are also generating large southwest swells over the ocean. Waves as high as 7 or 8 metres could be experienced along western coasts.

