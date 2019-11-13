Mayor Boult Welcomes Air New Zealand CBD Trial

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult has welcomed the Air New Zealand announcement of a CBD-based check-in and bag drop trial.

Mayor Boult recognised that this would be an opportunity to encourage people onto public transport once free of their luggage.

“Where travellers have had to rely on taxis or rental cars to get to the airport, rather than face hauling three weeks’ worth of luggage onto a bus, this could make a $2 trip to the airport much more appealing,” he said.

“We all acknowledge that travelling around Queenstown can be frustrating at times, particularly in high visitor season and during peak commuting hours. So any initiative that has the potential for people to see public transport as a first choice has to be a good thing”.

On Tuesday, 12 November Air New Zealand announced the trial of a pop-up check in and bag drop service in Earl Street, Queenstown from 20 November. The trial will run for three months.

“I’d encourage our local accommodation providers to promote this in-town check in and bag drop, then hop on the $2 bus to enjoy the scenery as they depart,” said Mayor Boult.



