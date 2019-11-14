Update: Serious incident near Murchison
Thursday, 14 November 2019, 7:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Update: Serious incident near Murchison"
Police can
advise a 59-year-old Canterbury man has died after his
vehicle was struck by rockfall near Murchison earlier this
afternoon.
Police received a report around 1:50pm of the
incident, around 800m north of O’Sullivans Bridge.
SH6
is expected to remain closed until 5pm tomorrow.
People
planning journeys in the area are advised to check the NZTA
website for updates.
