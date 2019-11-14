Update: Serious incident near Murchison

Police can advise a 59-year-old Canterbury man has died after his vehicle was struck by rockfall near Murchison earlier this afternoon.

Police received a report around 1:50pm of the incident, around 800m north of O’Sullivans Bridge.

SH6 is expected to remain closed until 5pm tomorrow.

People planning journeys in the area are advised to check the NZTA website for updates.

