Come along and support your Santa Parade
Thursday, 21 November 2019, 2:11 pm
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber
21 November 2019
The Auckland Farmers Santa
Parade is on this Sunday 24th
November so be sure to join in the fun and show
your support for this wonderful event.
Show how much this
iconic Auckland event means to you and your family by coming
along and cheering on all the floats.
Make your plans now
to get into the city early for the 1pm start
time, and don’t forget about Santa's Party at
Aotea Square from 2:30pm -5:30pm - excellent food, vendors
and entertainment for the whole family.
For more parade
information and planning go to: www.santaparade.co.nz/information
Ends.
