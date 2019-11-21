Come along and support your Santa Parade

21 November 2019

The Auckland Farmers Santa Parade is on this Sunday 24th November so be sure to join in the fun and show your support for this wonderful event.

Show how much this iconic Auckland event means to you and your family by coming along and cheering on all the floats.

Make your plans now to get into the city early for the 1pm start time, and don’t forget about Santa's Party at Aotea Square from 2:30pm -5:30pm - excellent food, vendors and entertainment for the whole family.

For more parade information and planning go to: www.santaparade.co.nz/information

Ends.





© Scoop Media

