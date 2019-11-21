Police seeking Michael Melville following Birkenhead assault

Waitemata Police is seeking the public’s assistance to locate Michael Melville, 33, also known as Michael Lucas, who is wanted to arrest in relation to a serious assault incident in Birkenhead in the early hours of Monday 18 November.

The female victim received serious injuries including a skull fracture, brain bleed, fractured eye socket and broken nose and is recovering in hospital.

Michael Melville is known to hire rental vehicles and may be travelling between Auckland and Dunedin.

He is described as medium build and 185cms tall and can be identified from a number of tattoos including the letters “N.S” on his neck and a large skull on his left forearm.

If you see Michael Melville, please phone 111.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Waitemata Police on 09 839 697 and quote file number 191118/5657.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.





© Scoop Media

