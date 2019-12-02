Second arrest in Lois Tolley case

A second man has appeared in court in relation to the murder of Lois Tolley in Upper Hutt in 2016.

Police arrested the 27-year-old in Auckland late last week.

He appeared in the Manukau District Court today.

He is charged with aggravated burglary and 2x Assault with intent to rob, and has been remanded in custody to reappear in February.

Another 27-year-old man appeared in Hutt Valley District Court on September 11 charged with Ms Tolley's murder.

Detective Inspector Scott Miller says it's pleasing to bring another person before the courts, and Police are continuing to pursue other suspects.





