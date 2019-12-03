Gisella Carr to head Council arts culture and community unit

NEWS RELEASE

3 December 2019

Gisella Carr to head new Council arts, culture and community unit

Wellington City Council has today announced the appointment of Gisella Carr – current Chief Executive of World of WearableArt – to head a new business unit for Arts, Culture and Community Services.

Chief Operating Officer Barbara McKerrow says this appointment signals the Council’s commitment to developing Wellington as NZ’s leading creative city and ensuring our arts, culture and broader creative industries and activities thrive.

“This is an important new role, which recognises the synergies between our city arts and events, libraries and community spaces, and community services teams. Gisella will provide the strategic leadership needed to maximise opportunities for how these different services work together for the social and cultural wellbeing of our city.”

Gisella says: "I am delighted to take up this role because I believe in the Council's vision for a Wellington that is driven even more by a sense of community, our intellectual capital and our arts economy."

Gisella brings extensive leadership experience within the creative and film sectors. She has held the role of Chief Executive at WOW since 2016. Prior to that, she was CEO of Film New Zealand for five years and has worked in senior roles at Te Papa, Creative New Zealand and The Royal New Zealand Ballet.

She was the inaugural strategist for the Arts Foundation of New Zealand, creating the Arts Foundation Laureate Awards. She also worked closely with local government customers during her time as an independent consultant.

Gisella will start with Wellington City Council on 16 March 2020.

