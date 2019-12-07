West Coast weather event - brief update for media

West Coast weather event - brief update for media

WEST COAST CIVIL DEFENCE UPDATE

Following an agency briefing at 11:30am this morning, we can confirm that:

SH6 from Hokitika township south to Makarora will be closed until further notice.

Assessments continue to be made on all roads that have been impacted.

Motorists are requested to consider other travel options and keep up to date with State Highway conditions here:

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Power is out from Fox south to Bruce Bay, assessments are underway.

Residents in Franz and Fox Glacier are advised to conserve water on public supply lines, due to communications and power outages.

Another agency briefing will be held at 4:00pm this afternoon, further updates will be provided following this meeting.

WEST COAST CDEM GROUP - OFFICIAL PUBLIC INFORMATION & SITUATION MAP:

This map pulls in available information from our partner agencies and intelligence sources and puts it all in one place. For example rather than view MetService New Zealand and NZTA maps separately you can view them both together with this map:

https://westcoastcdem.maps.arcgis.com/…/webappv…/index.html…

WEST COAST CDEM GROUP - PUBLIC CROWDSOURCED IMAGES:

If you have any images that will provide us information of the situation in your area please use the link below

https://arcg.is/15z40j

© Scoop Media

